Cameroonian Opposition Urged to Boycott Presidential Election

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews

October 2025

Prominent Cameroonian lawyer and veteran opposition leader Yondo Black has called for all opposition parties to boycott the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025. In a fiery statement, Yondo Black denounced the election as a “fake show” orchestrated by President Paul Biya’s administration to maintain its grip on power.

Yondo Black’s call to action centers on the exclusion of key opposition figures, including Maurice Kamto, from the electoral process. He accuses the government of manipulating the election framework to ensure Biya’s continued dominance, describing the president’s tactics as a blatant disregard for democratic principles. “Paul Biya wants to stay in power forever, and this election is nothing but a charade to legitimize his rule,” Yondo Black stated.

Labeling the opposition as fragmented and, in some cases, compromised by corruption, Yondo Black argues that participating in the election would only lend credibility to a rigged process. He claims the government’s control over electoral institutions guarantees results in Biya’s favor, rendering opposition participation futile. “A vote under these conditions is a vote for Biya’s script,” he warned.

The outspoken lawyer emphasized that a unified boycott by opposition parties is the only way to expose the election’s lack of legitimacy on both national and international stages. “By refusing to partake in this farce, we can show the world that Cameroon’s democracy is under siege,” he said.

Yondo Black also raised alarms about the potential for widespread unrest if the election proceeds without genuine political dialogue and fair conditions. He urged Cameroonians to reject the flawed process and stand united against what he calls a mockery of democracy. “History will judge those who bow to this injustice,” he declared, rallying the public to demand accountability and change.

As the election date approaches, Yondo Black’s call for a boycott has sparked intense debate, with many questioning whether the opposition can unite to challenge Biya’s long-standing regime.