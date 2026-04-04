In the heart of Ambazonia’s Fako County, precisely in Buea, the so-called capital of the Southern Cameroons, a fresh wave of control has been rolled out targeting taxi drivers whose conduct has long drawn the anger of the population.

Denis Messumbe, head of the Buea chapter of SYNTRACAM, has stepped forward with what he calls a “clean-up campaign” aimed at forcing discipline within the taxi sector. The move comes after repeated complaints from residents who say drivers have turned Buea’s roads into a theatre of disorder, recklessness, and disrespect.

Under this new directive, taxi drivers are now banned from operating vehicles in slippers, a practice widely seen across the slopes of Buea. Drivers are equally warned against making phone calls while driving, a habit blamed for several near-fatal incidents in the town.

Messumbe’s campaign goes further. Drivers must now appear neat, maintain proper hygiene, and ensure their taxis are clean at all times. This one-month operation seeks to restore order in the sector, challenging the days of foul-smelling vehicles and careless appearances.

The crackdown also targets what authorities describe as “clandestine taxis” operating without proper authorisation. These illegal operators, often blamed for insecurity and passenger harassment, are now in the spotlight as SYNTRACAM tightens its grip.

Across Buea, many residents have welcomed the move. For years, passengers have complained of harassment, poor treatment, and unsafe driving practices by some taxi drivers. Many view this latest action as long overdue in a town struggling to maintain basic standards in public transport.

SYNTRACAM, known as one of the dominant taxi unions operating in Buea, now finds itself at the centre of this reform push. Whether this campaign will bring lasting change or fade like many before it remains to be seen, but for now, the message is clear.

In Buea, the era of careless taxi driving is being confronted, at least on paper.