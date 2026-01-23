Paul Biya’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle may be delayed while the government prepares to amend the Constitution and restore the post of vice president, according to a report circulating in Cameroonian media.

Since his December 31 address to the nation, in which he said a new government would be formed “in the coming days”, expectations have built that a new cabinet would soon be announced. That reshuffle had been seen as a key step early in Biya’s eighth term after his re-election late last year.

But a recent article attributed to The Median Newspaper suggests that a major institutional change is being considered before any cabinet appointments. Sources close to the presidency say Biya wants to clearly lay out a succession plan by reinstating the vice president’s position in the constitution. This position was abolished in 1972 when Cameroon shifted to a unitary state.

The move to restore the vice presidency appears aimed at creating a clearer constitutional pathway for leadership transition. Under the current Constitution, if the presidency becomes vacant, the President of the Senate, who is Marcel Niat Njifenji, is next in line. The Senate President is 91 years old and has not been seen in public recently, adding to uncertainty about succession.

Plans to reintroduce the vice presidency had surfaced in local media late last year, reflecting ongoing debates about political renewal and leadership continuity. Many observers believe that constitutional amendments would be required before the office could be reinstated.

The delay in forming a new cabinet has stirred anxiety within government ministries and the public sector. Some administrative services have slowed down, and political commentators say uncertainty about appointments is creating hesitation across government departments.

Analysts note that such a constitutional adjustment, alongside a major reshuffle, could significantly reshape Cameroon’s executive branch. It could signal how Biya’s administration plans for leadership transition long before the next presidential election.

More updates may come as discussions on constitutional reform and cabinet changes unfold in Yaoundé.

By Lucas Muma