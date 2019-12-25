BaretaNews Editorial: Christmas, Time Of Reconciliation

By Mbah Godlove

As the bells of Christmas ring loud and loud to announce the birth of Jesus Christ, may his coming be a moment of reconciliation for Ambazonians of all works of life.Those in the North, South, East and West, think about our suffering brothers and sisters in homeland; who have nothing to eat, nothing to wear, no shelter – all they have is breath the air of war. Christmas is the time of healing for all Ambazonians of all descend. Since this course of ours started in 2016, we have had moments of agreement and moments of disagreements. At one point the journey seems smooth and another, very Rocky. But we will overcome.

We have lost brilliant soldiers, our mothers and children have been brutally killed in their own houses. At a time like this, the reflection should center around reconciliation and hence a rebirth of strategies against the occupational regime of French Cameroun. In 2016, qouting from the American revolution, Honourable Joseph Wirba said “when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty” any one, anywhere anytime would think, this was the take off point of our Godly ordained Revolution.

But at this time of Christmas, can you and I hit the ground while running that we still stand by that duty to liberate our people from colonial chains? Oh Dear brethren, may the birth of Christ reawakened our conciousness so that we may in all honesty prevent the oppressor from completely devouring that which is ours. Disunity, backstabing, corruption, hatred are all vices which have indundated the much cherished journey to Buea. May the birth of Christ remind us of that duty to be one another’s keepers, especially, as we face up the enemy in what looks like the very last phase of the war.

Our fources on the ground should break the chains of fighting for leader A or B instead of for Ambazonia as Wilfred Orwell, once put it, “it is such an honourable thing to die while fighting for one’s country”. The entire BaretaNews team wishes you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New year in Advance.