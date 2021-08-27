Connect with us

Politics

Bali Colonial Church Raid : Did PCC moderator jump or pushed?
Advertisement

Politics

THE MODERATOR OF THE PCC SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME-ATANGA BELMONDO, EMERITUS SCAAF SCRIBE

Politics

Mark Bareta Sets Out Modalities To Fish Out, Punish Fake Amba Fighters

Politics

French Cameroun Military Suffers In Bali Lyonga Ferocious Gunfire Exchange

Politics

World Refugee Day: Ambazonia's Humanitarian Crisis On The Spotlight

Politics

Bui Population On The Alert As French Cameroun Raids Intensify

Politics

Victoria Population Expresses Disdain Over Arbitrary Colonial Arrest

Politics

French Cameroun Cancellation Of Fake Youth Event In Ambazonia As A Result Of Covid Was A Lie

Politics

We're Tired Of This Unending War: Colonial Paramilitary Personnel

Politics

French Cameroun's Military Atrocities In Ambazonia On Biya's End of Year Message Spark Condemnation

Politics

Bali Colonial Church Raid : Did PCC moderator jump or pushed?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bali Colonial Church Raid : Did PCC moderator jump or he was push?

By Mbah Godlove

A cold attitude demonstrate by the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon’s Moderator towards a colonial invasion of a church in Bali Nyonga Local Government Area has attracted wide condemnation.

The wide spread criticism from Ambazonia and beyond come after the moderator, Right Reverend Fonki Samuel has be indicted of siding with the French Cameroun regime.

While human rights groups and other church leaders are condemning in strong terms the recent shootings at PC Ntah- fuang during a Sunday church service, the moderator is rather said to be under minding the gravity of the act.

He claimed that, the attack was masterminded by unknown gunmen who sought to destabilise the church of God.It is on this bases that, some leaders of the PCC have joined their voices with those of Christians to castigate the moderator.They blamed him for covering up atrocities committed by French Cameroun soldiers.

Moderator Fonki Samuel is increasingly being regarded as an ally of the regime of occupation who has no future for the PCC but only minds himself

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.