Bafut Population Shuns Paul Atanga Nji Colonial Crusade
Bafut Population Shuns Paul Atanga Nji Colonial Crusade

Published

16 hours ago

on

Bafut Population Shuns Paul Atanga Nji Colonial Crusade

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s Minister of Interior Paul Atanga Nji has left Bafut in shame after the population massively boycotted his colonial tour to the LGA.

Earlier this Tuesday February 23, Minister Atanga Nji and a host of Colonial troops embarked on a failed mission to spur inhabitants of Bafut to a rebellion against restoration fighters.

The colonial caravan ,BN has learned, was abandoned to it self, as locals remained indoors.

While inaugurating a building which he claims would host the colonial divisional officer for the area who lives out of Bafut, Atanga Nji entreated “empty seats” not to collaborate with Ambazonian fighters.

In 2017, Ambazonia fighters razed all structures hosting colonial administrator in the LGA.

The population of Bafut have always collaborated with Pro-independence since the very onset of the Ambazonian war of Independence in 2016.

