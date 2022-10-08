Ambazonians In Peril Over Rising Cost Of Living

By Mbah Godlove.

The cost of living in major Ambazonian towns and cities has drastically increased in recent months, thereby making life unbearable to most denizens.

While Ambazonians battle out with French Cameroon soldiers to restore the statehood of Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia, the rising cost of living has left denizens in a state of jeopardy.

Meeting up with the current challenge remains an uphill task for most families which now live below the poverty line.

Prices of food items have witnessed a steady rise, making it hard for some families to have a single meal a day.

For instance, in Bamenda, the price of rice, cooking oil, plantain, and garri have nearly doubled.

BN understands that razing of farmlands and indiscriminate shooting by colonial soldiers have contributed to the current food crisis in Ambazonia.

Many farmers fear spending long hours working due to dozens of deaths recorded from stray bullets while farming in broad daylight.

Meantime, this high cost of living is most felt by displaced people, a majority of who are unemployed owing to the ongoing war for freedom.