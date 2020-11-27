Connect with us

Politics

Ambazonia War of Independence: Arbitrary Arrest, Looting in Kumba
Advertisement

Politics

Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation

Politics

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Consternation In Obang Over Killing Of Two

Politics

The So-Called Swiss Initiative Never Died, It Never Existed-Barrister Tumasang

Politics

French Cameroun's Violation of Geneva Convention Crescendos as Human Right Crusaders Shed Tears

Politics

UNDP Promoting and Abetting Genocide in Southern Cameroons

Politics

LRC Exacerbates Living Conditions Of Southern Cameroonians; Suspends Salaries Of 'Civil Service' Personnel

Politics

Swiss Delegation Signs Decentralization Partnership Deals With Buea Mayor As Mayor Hails Return To Normalcy In Buea LGA

Politics

The Effectiveness Of Hydroxychloroquine: Prof Harvey, Yale School of Public Health Revelations

Politics

Buea Colonial Council Officials Poised To Erase All Traces of late Ekema Patrick

Politics

Ambazonia War of Independence: Arbitrary Arrest, Looting in Kumba

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ambazonia

Ambazonian War of Independence: Arbitrary Arrest, Looting in Kumba

By Mbah Godlove

Elements of French Cameroun’s military have continued to wreck-havoc in Kumba bearly a month after the brutal killing of seven school children in the city.

About 4:00 am breaking Thursday, November 26, a contingent of the said colonial forces drove an armored car into Kumba town.

Sources revealed to BN that the French Cameroun soldiers broke into several homes, terrorizing locals at gunpoint.

We also gathered that scores of persons were rounded up, while the property was equally looted.

The colonial soldiers labeled many a Kumba dueler as sell-outs who have refused to collaborate with them to recuperate the city from restoration fighters.

After failing to stop lockdowns and ghost town operations in Kumba, colonial uniformed men resorted to murder 7 school children in cold blood, so as to frame up Ambazonian fighters.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.