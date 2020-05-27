Connect with us

Ambazonia Mourns Its Patriach Mola Litumbe 
Published

17 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

One of the founding architects of the Southern Cameroons’ quest for independence, Mola Njoh Litumbe has passed on at the age of 93.

The Patriach is among the top vocal and selfless Ambazonians who began clamouring for the restoration of Southern Cameroons’ state hood.

Mola Litumbe, as the deceased activist was called, took ill and was rushed to a hospital in Douala, a La Republique du Cameroun city near Buea where he died on Tuesday May 26.

The fallen hero has presented the Ambazonian problem in several international institutions, including the UN.

During an exclusive interview granted to the colonial Cameroun Radio and Television CRTV, in 2013, Mola Njoh Litumbe unequivocally entreated the Biya led regime to quit Southern Cameroons.

“The illegal union binding Southern Cameroon and La Republique du Cameroun has broken down,” he opined.

The front line man has always defended his point that no legal agreement brought the two territories together.

He would be remembered for having been apprehended on several occasions owing to his vocal stance on independence.

Born in to the family of Mr and Mrs Chief John Manga Williams in Victoria on February 4, 1927, Mola Njoh Litumbe quit the stage on May 26 2020.

Ambazonian leaders have been pouring in tributes

