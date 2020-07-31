Connect with us

Ambazonia Independence War: Back to School Possible Without Ceasefire?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Interim Government of Buea

 

Ambazonia Independence War: Back to School Possible Without Ceasefire?

By Mbah Godlove.

Just like in the past four academic years, the government of French Cameroun has begun forcing Ambazonian parents to send children to the classrooms come October this year.

One such areas where pressure is being mounted on the population is in Nkambe, Dongamatoung County of the Northern Zone.

Sources say the colonial Divisional Officer of the locality intimated on Thursday, July 30 that schools must effectively resume ahead of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Many Ambazonians have questioned the tactic of La Republic du Cameroun towards school resumption which they say has yielded no fruit in the past four years.

Commenting on the issue from his base in Brussels, Belgium minutes ago, Mark Bareta revealed that back to school Will only be a reality if certain conditions are fulfilled. ” Declare a cease-fire and release all detained Ambazonians for mediation to begin,” the activist outlined.

To him, Ambazonian children Will only have an enabling environment to return to school when the above conditions are met.

