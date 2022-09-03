After Ambazonia Forces Shine Greenlight: Ambazonian Parents Prepare Kids For Back-to-school

After Restoration Forces Shine Greenlight: Ambazonian Parents Prepare Kids For Back-to-school

By Mbah Godlove

Six years after the grounding of schools in Ambazonia, parents now look forward to having their kids return to the classroom following calls from Ambazonia fighters.

According to information circulated on social media recently, Ambazonian Forces have requested that community, mission and lay private schools should effectively take off for the 2022/2023 academic year as of October 4th, 2022.

BaretaNews understands that the grounding of schools for six academic years has had an adverse effect, especially on girls, some of whom are now teen mothers.

It is against this backdrop that Ambazonia Forces want schools to resume, but not French Cameroun-run institutions.

Although the decision for effective school resumption was not welcome by all Ambazonian activists, commanders on Ground Zero are bent on ensuring that children return to the classroom.

Parents and school kids are reportedly happy with the decision, and are said to be prepared for the upcoming school year.