Boyo county population express disdain over the colonial ban on community schools
News

2 weeks ago

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Boyo county, Ambazonia’s Northern Zone have been expressing bitterness and frustration after the colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) announced the closure of all community schools in the area.

According to a communique dated August 29, 2022, Teghi Fidelis labeled community schools in Boyo as clandestine institutions pouring threats on anyone who dare operate such schools. The colonial stooge vowed that French Cameroon soldiers will act against anyone who dares violate his colonial order.

Shortly after making public the communique, Ambazonians in the area described the move as evil, and as such they want the order reversed. While the colonial SDO is depending on French Cameroun soldiers to enforce the order, the population of Boyo have also been entreating restoration fighters to ensure the community schools are not suspended.

Since the outset of the Ambazonia war of independence nearly six years ago, access to education has been affected, prompting Ambazonia fighters to establish community schools in different districts and counties across the territory. Suspending community schools in Boyo, has been interpreted as a direct attempt to deprive Ambazonia children of their inalienable right to education.

