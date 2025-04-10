𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩: 𝐀 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 By Roland Ndifor

Whilst in secondary school in Sasse College, near the Buea Mountain, there was a peculiar tradition that played out like ritual theater. Symbolic, and unforgettable.

On the day some students were installed as school prefects, they would make a show of strength. They would carry out an act that sent shivers through every junior’s spine. Some would publicly call out a student sometimes even their own younger brother and discipline them fiercely in front of the entire school. Not out of personal hatred. Not because he had done anything wrong.

It was done to send a message “This is what I’m willing to do, even to my own blood in order to establish order”. It was about deterrence. Power isn’t just exercised; it is projected. This ritual may seem harsh to outsiders, even cruel. But within the institution, it was understood. It established the new leader’s seriousness, his boundaries, and his strength. It wasn’t personal. It was political.

That is Donald Trump in a nutshell.

Most people don’t understand Trump. They judge him by his tweets, by his words. But to truly understand him, you have to see past the noise. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞.

Trump is a deal maker, yes. But more than that, he is a strategic projectionist. Someone who understands that perception shapes reality.

Trump doesn’t always act to achieve something directly. Sometimes, he acts to create a deterrent. Sometimes, his target isn’t legislation or policy, but psychological effect. That’s the battlefield he’s fighting on . The one most people don’t even realize exists. The mind.

𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲

When Trump floated the idea of ending birthright citizenship, the media exploded. Critics mocked him, saying the Constitution clearly guarantees it. Legal scholars dismissed the move as impossible. And maybe they were right. Trump definitely knows it couldn’t be done.

But that wasn’t the point.

The point was the message. “If I’m willing to challenge even something that seems untouchable, then don’t you dare test my resolve on lesser matters.”

This is pure strategy. It’s how you shake the ground beneath your opponent’s feet. It’s how you send shock waves through the collective psyche. People think “if he can target children born on U.S. soil, what won’t he do to stop illegal immigration?” It plants hesitation. And hesitation is a weapon.

Trump plays this game like a master.

𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐫

Some say Trump is a narcissist. Perhaps. But he’s a patriotic narcissist. He channels that personality into a mission. “America First”, not because of selfishness, but because he sees America as a reflection of himself. Attack America, and you attack Trump. Praise America, and you strengthen his hand.

His language may be brash. His tone may be polarizing. But like the prefect at Sasse College, his actions are not about kindness. They’re about order, respect, and deterrence. You don’t bring a flower to a knife fight. Trump brings the whole toolbox, and then throws the toolbox itself if it serves the message.

The globalists, Schwab, Gates and Cronies don’t fear politicians who play nice. They fear men like Trump. Men who don’t beg for approval, who don’t speak in polished platitudes, and who aren’t afraid to say the unsayable. He is the wrench in the World Economic Forum’s machine. He is the unbending line in a world of compromise.

While they push digital IDs, food control, and energy rationing, Trump reminds us that strength isn’t always polite, and freedom doesn’t come from playing by their rules. So sit back, and let the man do what he does best. Let Trump shake the system, break the script, and strike fear where it needs striking.

MAGA is Not just a slogan, but a stance.

Roland N. Conspiracy Analyst