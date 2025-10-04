Unyielding Spirit: The Unstoppable Fight for Ambazonia’s Freedom

October 4, 2025 – The struggle for an independent Southern Cameroons, also known as Ambazonia, continues to gain momentum despite relentless challenges, according to activist Mark Bareta. In a powerful statement, Bareta emphasized the resilience of Ambazonian forces and their unwavering commitment to achieving freedom, undeterred by setbacks, betrayals, or external pressures.

“The killing of thousands of our fighters and brave warriors did not halt the war; instead, it strengthened our forces,” Bareta declared. He highlighted that significant obstacles, such as the abduction of the Nera 9 and the arrest of prominent leader Dr. Ayaba, have only fortified the movement. “Our forces have become more formidable and cautious. The war has evolved,” he added, noting that the targeting of diaspora activists and betrayals within the movement have failed to weaken their resolve.

Bareta dismissed attempts by political figures to sway public opinion in key regions like Bamenda, Victoria, and Buea, describing such efforts as “mere distractions.” He stressed that these events, while providing moments of relief for the people, do not diminish the deep-seated desire for an independent Ambazonia. “No matter who campaigns or rallies support, these do not alter the deep-seated desire for an independent Southern Cameroons,” he said.

The activist also addressed the broader political landscape, asserting that Cameroonian politics directly impacts Ambazonia. Regardless of the outcome of elections in Yaoundé—whether the victor is President Paul Biya, Tchiroma, Bello, or Cabril—Bareta made it clear that the Ambazonian struggle will persist. “If anyone believes that an election victory in Yaoundé will silence our struggle, they clearly have not studied revolutions,” he stated. He emphasized that the only path to peace is through a negotiated settlement with Ambazonian forces and their political leadership, culminating in a referendum approved by the people of the Southern Cameroons.

While acknowledging that a change in leadership in Cameroon might open the door to negotiations, potentially shortening the conflict, Bareta remained steadfast in his belief that the current regime’s unyielding stance only prolongs the struggle. “It is true that the people of Ambazonia might prefer an opposition leader in Etoudi, as such an individual might be more open to dialogue,” he noted.

Bareta concluded with a message of divine inspiration and determination, stating, “Who could be behind this resilience if not God’s divine will? God bless Ambazonia.” His words reflect the unyielding spirit of a movement that continues to adapt, strategize, and fight for its vision of a free and independent Southern Cameroons.