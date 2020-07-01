UB Administration Bows To Anti-Colonial Reconstruction Commission Lockdown In Buea

By Mbah Godlove

Authorities of the University of Buea (UB) have alined with a recent decision taken by Ambazonian fighters to express disdain over a colonial move “to kill more Ambazonians” in reconstruction disguise.

A so-called Presidential Plan for Reconstruction and Development committee has been outrightly rejected by the people of Buea.

A three-day long lockdown of the Southern Zone which began Monday June 29 to rubbish the Paul Tasong-led commission sent shock waves across the international community.

For the past 72 hours, lectures have been in a standstill in UB where students were reportedly to begin writing Continuous Assessment for the second semester exams this week.

The town has witnessed a drastic drop in the movement of commercial and private cars while business centers have been grounded since Monday.

Earlier last week, the colonial delegation had a similar nightmarish experience of lockdown in the Northern Zone’s capital Bamenda where University lectures were temporarily halted four at least three days.