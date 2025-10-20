The people of La République du Cameroun woke up this Monday, October 20, 2025, to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty as heavy deployment of police, gendarmes, and elements of the army took over the streets and junctions of major cities. From Yaoundé to Douala, Bafoussam, Buea, Limbe, Garoua, and other urban centres, security forces have been stationed at virtually every street corner, manning roadblocks and patrol units in full combat gear.

According to local reports, the deployment was ordered by the regime of Paul Biya in what observers see as a desperate attempt to silence the population ahead of the official proclamation of the October 12 presidential election results. The move, sources say, is meant to intimidate citizens and deter possible post-election protests as widespread anger grows over alleged electoral fraud.

Despite reports of massive support for Issa Tchiroma Bakary of the FSNC, insiders at the Constitutional Council suggest that Paul Biya is being prepared to be declared the winner for yet another term in office. The official announcement is expected this Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Across the streets, many citizens expressed frustration and disbelief, describing the situation as a “show of force against the will of the people.” Shops and transport activities in some neighbourhoods reportedly opened late, with residents preferring to stay indoors out of fear of possible clashes.

Human rights groups and opposition voices have condemned the deployment, calling it a clear sign of a regime preparing to suppress dissent rather than listen to the democratic will of its people. “This is not security; this is intimidation,” one political observer told Bareta News. “The government is more afraid of its citizens than the citizens are of any external threat.”

As the nation holds its breath ahead of Thursday’s proclamation, the tension remains palpable. Ambazonian activists have called on the international community to pay close attention to developments in Cameroun, warning that the people’s patience is wearing thin after decades of political manipulation and repression.

Bareta News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as events unfold.

By Lucas Muma