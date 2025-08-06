Sasse College Makes History with First-Ever 5As in GCE Advanced Level Arts

St. Joseph’s College Sasse, Ambazonia’s oldest secondary school, has once again solidified its reputation as a beacon of academic excellence by achieving a 100% pass rate in the 2025 GCE examinations. The Catholic boarding school, established in 1939 in the Southern Zone, saw all 37 Ordinary Level candidates pass, with the lowest performer securing eight papers, and all 45 Advanced Level candidates succeed, with the lowest earning three papers. But the standout achievement this year is a historic milestone: for the first time in the school’s storied history, an Arts student, 18-year-old Micheal Tony Fonkeng earned five A grades at the GCE Advanced Level, topping the national board in the Arts stream.

Tony’s unprecedented feat has sparked widespread celebration at Sasse, a school that has long been a cradle for academic and societal leaders in Ambazonia. His perfect score across all five subjects—History, Literature, French, Economics, and Philosophy—marks a new chapter for the institution, which has traditionally been recognized for its strength in the sciences. “This is a proud moment for Sasse and for Ambazonia,” said the Principal “Tony’s achievement shows that dedication and resilience can break new ground, even in the face of our region’s challenges.”

The school’s triumph is all the more remarkable given its turbulent past. During the early years of the Anglophone Crisis, Sasse endured attacks that disrupted its operations, forcing temporary closures and displacing students. Since 2022, bolstered by enhanced security measures and community support, the school has staged a remarkable recovery, reclaiming its position as a leading educational institution. “We’ve worked hard to restore stability and focus on our mission of holistic education,” said the Principal, referencing the school’s motto, Fides Quarens Intellectum (Faith Seeking Understanding).

Tony, a soft-spoken student from Buea, attributed his success to rigorous preparation and the support of his teachers. “The teachers at Sasse pushed me to think critically and never settle,” he said in a brief interview. “I wanted to prove that Arts students can excel just as much as anyone else.” His achievement has not only set a new benchmark but also inspired peers, with many now aiming to emulate his discipline and focus. The Sasse Old Boys Association (SOBA) has already pledged a scholarship for Tony to pursue university studies, with plans to honour him at their annual gathering.

This historic milestone comes as Ambazonia grapples with ongoing socio-political challenges, making Sasse’s academic resurgence a symbol of hope. The school’s 100% pass rate and Tony’s groundbreaking 5As underscore its enduring legacy, producing luminaries like former Prime Minister Peter Mafany Musonge and Prof. Victor Anomah Ngu. As Sasse continues to thrive, it stands as a testament to the power of education to uplift and transform, even in the most trying times.