Cardinal Tumi, Fon Mbinglo II Convoy Intercepted In Northern Zone

By Mbah Godlove

A convoy transporting Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi, and Fon Sehm Mbinglo II of Nso and co has reported been impounded by Ambazonia fighters.

Local media reported earlier this morning that the duo and about 11 others were taken for questioning around mid-night breaking Friday Novemba 6 in Ndop, Ngoketunja County of the Northern Zone.

struck at what might have pushed the former Douala Arch Bishop and the Nsoh paramount ruler to embark on such a nocturnal journey amidst the precarious moments characterized by insecurity, the two and about a dozen others were taken for interrogation.

The traditional ruler was returning to Kumbo 2 years after he was airlifted by agents of the colonial military owing to what they qualified as failing health.

Suspicions are high that French Cameroun’s regime has prompted Cardinal Tumi’s presence in the Fon’s return to his village after consistent pressure that all traditional rulers out of palaces must return to their areas of jurisdiction.