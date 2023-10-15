Connect with us

Published

2 days ago

on

Renaissance for Freedom Fighters as Dry Season Approaches.

By Mbah Godlove.

Each time dry season draws near, freedom fighters usually rejoice while mapping out fresh tactics.

With the said season already around the corner, the mood among restoration fighters is not any different this year.

In the rainy season, maintaining the standards of a guerrilla warfare is very difficult.

It is equally a period in which more fighters fall on the battlefield.

This explains why most fighters are quite motivated and highly spirited now that such a dangerous season is almost over.

Sources across different camps on ground revealed that the commanders have been hashing fresh strategies intended to increase the fire power.

It is understood that also moving weapons around in the dry season is relatively easier and safer for freedom fighters who are poised to liberate homeland from colonial occupation.

