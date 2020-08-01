News
Pioneer Consortium President, Agbor Balla Calls Out Intolerant Ambazonians
By Mbah Godlove
Barrister Agbor Nkongho Balla has called out the intolerance from Ambazonians who disagree with others and labelled them as blacklegs, enablers etc. In a Facebook post, August 1st, 2020, the consortium pioneer leader was bitter insisting that we cannot succeed as a people if the infighting continues. Barrister Balla whom himself has come under constant attacks from some separatists says the actions of some Ambazonians have made it possible for many Southern Cameroons brilliant minds to shy away and take the back seat. BaretaNews in a broader context agrees with the Consortium leader. In fact, the insolence and intolerance now hugely exist amongst separatists themselves and the root cause can be traced to the alphabet TV Chris Anu, who has used the platform to attack almost if not all other groups, leaders, fighters, Ambazonians etc. You may read Balla’s statement below
“When we stop the infighting, Labelling those we disagree with them as Enablers, Blacklegs, Traitors, Sell out Etc. And we include each and everyone into the debate without attacking their persons or positions then we shall truly be on track. A lot of our brothers and sisters with constructive and Brilliant ideas with leadership qualities have either withdrawn from the struggle or decided to take a back seat. This is due to the insults and “I know it all syndrome” where some people deify leaders and are intolerant to healthy debates and discussions. We cannot succeed as a people if we don’t address these facts. Thanks”
Sunshine
August 1, 2020 at 8:49 PM
biya and his french cameroun corrupt regime are monsters standing on legs of clay.
There will always be intolerance and factions in Ambazonia. Some have been created to support federalists, total separation, and la republic decentralization deceptive options. biya’s regime is at the center of fanning all this with corrupt money to stall the TOTAL SEPARATION OF AMBAZONIA FROM FRENCH CAMEROON IF THERE WAS ANY UNION IN THE FIRST PLACE. LISTEN to His Excellency Sisiku and stand by him for the total liberation of Ambazonia – Ambazonia is real regardless of what the UN or AU does now. There is no way biya’s fake indivisible cameroun will stand. Lrc is standing on clay legs that are crumbling – biya did not have to call Ambazonians terrorists in order to kill 22,000 citizens of Ambazonia with over 500 hundred villages burnt to maintain his fake union. biya has no say as far as Ambazonia is concerned at this moment. Don’t worry about the factions now because any that does not stand for the total liberation of Ambazonia will die a natural death. AMBAZONIA SHALL HAVE THE LAST SAY AND LAUGH. BUY AMBA BONDS AND GET INVOLVED IN THE AMBA WAR DRAFT.