Pioneer Consortium President, Agbor Balla Calls Out Intolerant Ambazonians

By Mbah Godlove

Barrister Agbor Nkongho Balla has called out the intolerance from Ambazonians who disagree with others and labelled them as blacklegs, enablers etc. In a Facebook post, August 1st, 2020, the consortium pioneer leader was bitter insisting that we cannot succeed as a people if the infighting continues. Barrister Balla whom himself has come under constant attacks from some separatists says the actions of some Ambazonians have made it possible for many Southern Cameroons brilliant minds to shy away and take the back seat. BaretaNews in a broader context agrees with the Consortium leader. In fact, the insolence and intolerance now hugely exist amongst separatists themselves and the root cause can be traced to the alphabet TV Chris Anu, who has used the platform to attack almost if not all other groups, leaders, fighters, Ambazonians etc. You may read Balla’s statement below