LRC Exacerbates Living Conditions Of Southern Cameroonians; Suspends Salaries Of 'Civil Service' Personnel
Published

58 mins ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The colonial regime of La Republique du Cameroun, LRC, have suspended the salary of some Southern Cameroonians that were serving in its civil service before the outbreak of the Ambazonia war of independence.

The “public service” workers were denied their salary rights in a pronouncement made recently in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone.

According to the Zone’s colonial Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, the 100 workers whose salaries have been halted, is owing to absence from their respective duty posts.

Since the inception of a deadly war in the areas by French Cameroun’s longtime-in-power leader, Paul Biya in 2017, UN statistics reveal that 600.000 Southern Cameroonians of all walks of life have fled the brunt of the war to sanctuaries out of Ambazonia.

The Biya regime says these people would only have their salaries if the return to their work places.

It remains unclear whether the people would accept sacrificing their lives for money, especially at a time crime waves and violence are
increasingly being meted out on the suffering population.

Many have castigated the move by French Cameroun, stating that it is an exhibition of bad faith especially at a moment the regime is striving to execute a Presidential Reconstruction Plan that has received national and international criticism.

