Fru Ndi’s House Turn Cameroun Military Camp Invites Heavy Fighting-Source

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Gun Battles Leave Bamenda Denizens In Consternation

By Mbah Godlove

Some Southern Cameroonians living near popular opposition politician, Ni John Fru Ndi in Ntarinkon, have made terrific revelations following sporadic gun battles between Ambazonia fighters and French Cameroun’s colonial forces. They disclosed that bombs were blasted, coupled with heavy gunfire exchanges at the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front’s (SDF) house, leaving many in perpetual fear.

“Most of the residents are afraid because the compound of Ni John Fru Ndi has been like a barrack for the army,” a source intimated. The disgruntled population have unequivocally condemned the transformation of the SDF Chairman’s house to a military base. They said the military would often tend to humiliate the population when Ambazonia freedom fighters would attack as means to decamp them from the vicinity.

“Soldiers are living there [Fru Ndi’s home]. When the amba boys pass and fire at them, the military would turn on those who are around and try to harass them,” he added.

It is unclear the move behind the recent act, but suspicions are high that Fru Ndi might be the architecture of the the incident, masterminding it from the diaspora where he has been for several months now.