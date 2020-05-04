French Cameroun Soldiers Rape Woman in Bafut

By Mbah Godlove.

A woman in Bafut, Mezam County of the Northern Zone has revealed that French Cameroon uniformed officers raped her during the invasion of the Local Government Area.

In a video making rounds on social media, a woman on hospital bed is seen crying and indicting colonial forces of rape.

The victim who is suspected to be in excruciating pains, narrated that two soldiers raped her in Mankwi, Bafut and abandoned her to bleed for a long time.

Mankwi was among the first villages targeted by La Republique du Cameroun soldiers beginning Sunday April 26 where Civilians were brutalised, some killed, others arrested, property looted, and houses razed.

It is not the first time that colonial forces have been involved in acts of rape since the inception of the Ambazonian War of Independence nearly four years ago.

In 2018, a 17 year old breastfeeding mother was raped in broad-day-light at a patrol station in Bamenda.