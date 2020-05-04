French Cameroun Sets Death Trap For Ambazonian Students

By Mbah Godlove.

The colonial Higher Education Minister of French Cameroun says universities will resume on June 1 across the country.

The move which has been interpreted by many Ambazonians as a death trap was the outcome of a video conference held by Jacque Fame Ndongo and heads of universities recently.

Some Ambazonians said the decision would increase the spread of COVID-19 in their country, stressing that most of the students who had gone on vacation in La Republique du Cameroun where the effect of the virus is more felt, can cause it to rise.

Thousands of Students from French Cameroun who were attending lectures in Bamenda and Buea had traveled to Douala and Yaounde, Francophone cities badly hit by the Coronavirus.

As of the time of this report, the number of infections in French Cameroun stands at over 2000, while Ambazonia counts 20.