French Cameroun Military Suffers In Bali Lyonga Ferocious Gunfire Exchange

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s military has perished following a fierce encounter with Ambazonian Restoration Fighters in Bali Nyonga.

Bali Nyonga is a Local Government Area in Mezam County, Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

In a 29 second video making rounds on social media, debris of equipment belonging to the colonial forces are seen, revealing the magnitude of the incident.

Although the exact number of deaths cannot so far be ascertained, some residents in the area estimated the killing of close to a tenth alien troops in the aggressive move of the Freedom Fighters.

As BaretaNews had earlier reported, Bali Nyonga is one of the localities that have been blocked in Mezam and beyond.