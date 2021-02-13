French Cameroun Cancellation Of Fake Youth Event In Ambazonia As A Result Of Covid Was A Lie

French Cameroun Fears Massive ‘Youth Day’ Boycott, Cancels Celebration

By Mbah Godlove

Far from the chorus that the Biya-led administration canceled February 11 celebration owing to Covid-19, BaretaNews has now unraveled the mystery behind the move. The source revealed that French Cameroun was not afraid of Covid in the recently organized CHAN football in Stadia but will be afraid of a march past event which could be safely done and regulated.

At about 7:00 pm local time, a source in the country’s Interior Ministry revealed to BaretaNews in a telephone interview that the ongoing deadly war in Ambazonia, and not Corona-Virus pushed the colonial regime to cancel 11 February activities.

“We simply erased activities building up to today for fear that you people fighting for the independence of Ambazonia will heavily boycott; this will mean that Cameroon is indeed divided,” the source revealed.

The technocrat whose name has been withheld for professional reasons added that schools would long have been shot down if the colonial regime was serious about the cancellation of 11 February activities.

Meantime, debates all over Ambazonia and beyond were focused on the possible reasons why the ‘Youth Day’ celebration should fall on a plebiscite day.

On February 11, 1961, Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) voted in an UN-conducted plebiscite to join La Republique du Cameroun.

Historians have argued that observing 11 February as ‘Youth Day’, is an attempt to make Ambazonians forget about their roots; the very reason for which they are fighting today.