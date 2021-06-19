Connect with us

Field Marshall No Pity On The Offensive: 3 Colonial Soldiers Drop Dead
Dabney Yerima Hails Restoration Fighters, Cautions Against Emulating French Cameroun's Militia's Atrocities

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun

Mark Bareta Debunks Allegations Of Attempted Arrest By Belgian Police

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Buea Denizens Ready To Honour Monday Ghost Towns

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Blood Spills In Buea Over Ghost Town Violation

Reverend Dr. Nyansako Ni Nku Begins Final Journey To Eternity

Roman Catholic Priest Stands Trial in Colonial Military Court

Mark Bareta Calls For Vigilance As 5 Colonial Military Trucks Storm Bui

French Cameroun Organize Last honor for Perished Soldiers

Published

6 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

At least 3 French Cameroun’s soldiers have been killed in an operation led by General No Pity in Bamali, Ngoketunja County of the Northern Zone.

Earlier this Saturday, June 19, the reputable Ambazonian warlord moved to Bamali where he led a deadly operation against forces loyal to the colonial regime.

Going by a 1 minute 32 seconds video making rounds on Social Media, General No Pity and his troops overpowered the French Cameroun military contingent, killing at least 3.

The Bamali expedition comes barely 24 hours after the discipline and courageous No Pity made a brief stopover in Bambili, where one colonial agent was rounded up.

General No Pity said he would not rest until Ambazonia is liberated from the whilms and caprices of La Republique du Caneroun.

