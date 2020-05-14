Fako Lawyers Indict UB for Colluding with French Cameroun to Destroy Ambazonian Educational System

By Mbah Godlove.

The Fako Lawyers Association, FAKLA has chided the authorities of the University of Buea UB for siding with the colonial regime of French Cameroun to destroy the Ambazonian Educational system.

The statement from the association of legal minds came on the heels of a decision taken by UB to fire their colleague, Barrister Agbor Balla as an instructor in the said institution.

As BN had earlier reported, the human right advocate was dismissed by the colonial administration of UB for asking Constitutional Law students to discuss the assertion that the Lawyers and Teachers’ strikes triggered the Anglophone armed conflict.

The disgruntled Fako Lawyers castigate the hierarchy of UB for taking instructions from the Paul Biya led Government, stressing that the institution was created as a purely anglosaxon university.

They expressed disdain on the fact that the coup to oust Agbor Balla was plotted in Yaounde and executed in UB. The Fako intellectuals in the communique signed recently, described the sacking of Agbor Balla as unjust, intimating that it was not academic.