Covid-19 Prevention: Mark Bareta Calls for Release of Ambazonia Prisoners Of War

Covid-19 Prevention: Mark Bareta Calls for Release of Ambazonian Prisoners Of War
By Mbah Godlove.
Famous Ambazonia front line activist, Mark Bareta has become the first leader to call on world powers to free Southern Cameroonians held in French Cameroon as a measure to contain the Coronavirus pandemic
Speaking in an exclusive interview to BaretaNews Mbah Gerald on phone from his base in Brussels, Belgium minutes ago, the Ambazonian Patriot beconed on the UK, USA and Germany to press for the release of over 9000 Ambazonians including President Sisseku Ayuk Tabe and nine members of his cabinet as one of the preventive steps to fight the virus.
“I salute all stringent effords adupted by the UK, USA and Germany to rescue their Nationals from the anguish brought about by the covid-19 pandemic. I crave your indulgence to oversee the granting of liberty to Southern Cameroonians detained in French Cameroon preasons,” he decried.
Thousands of Ambazonians are being incarcerated for demanding independence restoration held captive by the Francophone dominated government of dictator Paul Biya.
While underscoring the fact that La Republique du Cameroon has a poor health system to contain Covid-19, the BN CEO stressed that it was about time detained Ambazonians were liberated.
“It is safe for them to go home and prevent themselves at this crucial moment,” he added.
Ethiopia became the first African country to .announce on Wednesday March 25 that over 4000 detainees were going to be freed as a measure to combat the Coronavirus
Sunshine
March 26, 2020 at 12:22 AM
biya, the despot president of french cameroun must bow to the wishes of the very people he despises and release H.E. SISIKO.
I pray World leaders and the people in the banana state of french cameroun go on the streets to pressure and force biya and his cabal in yaounde to release all prisoners immediately before they start dying. biya has asserted his evil power in his fake french cameroun by incarcerating all political opponents foremost of whom is H.E Sisko, the President of Southern Cameroon. In shame and disgust, biya has to, because Sisiko and all Southern Cameroonians incarcerated in french cameroun dungeons committed no offense to french cameroun.
biya can come out and tell everyone how magnanimous he is to release his political opponents. The despot in yaounde has already failed woefully never to recover, after killing over 25,000 innocent citizens of Southern Cameroon under the watchful eyes of guetteres, france and britain. Whether biya wants to release them or not, he has to bow to the WILL OF THE PEOPLE he never listens to or knows their sufferings. The Coronavirus as proven that biya cannot always control events, as he is being shoved to the curve by the virus. The thug in yaounde is being brought to reason finally!!!