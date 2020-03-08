Coronavirus in French Cameroun: Mark Bareta Calls For vigilance

By Mbah Godlove.

The Chief Executive Officer of BaretaNews, Mark Bareta has entreated Ambazonians residing in French Cameroun to be watchful following an announcement of two cases of the coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, March 6, French Cameroun’s Minister of Public Health in a communique revealed that the coronavirus had been detected in the country’s capital, Yaoundé.

The Colonial minister’s revelation rested earlier speculations that the virus had already begun spreading in La Republique Du Cameroun.

The Biya regime has come under heavy criticism for delaying to confirm the presence of the virus. According to BaretaNews sources, the coronavirus hit French Cameroun since February 24, 2020.

Amazonians seeking refuge in neighboring French Cameroun cities, especially Yaoundé and Douala have been advised to remain vigilant as the deadly virus continues to spread.

The word of advice was served by the CEO of BaretaNews, Mark Bareta earlier on Friday. He made the clarion call in an exclusive interview granted to BaretaNews on the hills of French Cameroun Public Health Minister’s declaration of the virus in the country.