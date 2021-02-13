Ambazonia’s Plights To Be Debated In Oxford University of Law Conference

By Mbah Godlove

A four-year-long devastating conflict between the government of French Cameroun and Southern Cameroons, now known as Ambazonia, has been receiving international concerns, despite neglect by President Paul Biya and his surrogate regime officials to end the war.

The most recent of conferences to articulate the problems that have entangled an estimated population of 5 million Ambazonians, who occupy the country’s Northern and Southern Zones, is being organized by the Oxford University of Law.

The institute is preparing for a two-day conference that is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, and Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Although the agenda of the conference is yet to be disclosed, it is obvious that the international community would be once again be made conscious of the genocide going on in the minority emerging state of Ambazonia.

It is worth mentioning that the US Senate has on different occasions called on President Biya to engage in a meaningful dialogue that will see an end to the war that has claimed over 12 thousand Ambazonians.

Also, the US government under the Trump administration on January 01, 2019, removed French Cameroun from the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), which gives some African states economic assistance.

Human rights violations were amongst the reasons advanced for the decision by former US President Donald J. Trump.

It remains unclear what will be done by the international community as cumulative war crimes are being recorded on Biya and his regime.