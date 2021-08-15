Ambazonians Decry French Cameroun’s Neglect Of Sparks On High Tension Cables Along Bamenda-Mbengwi Highway

By Mbah Godlove

Denizens of Mbengwi have decried the neglect of sparks on a high tension cable along the Bamenda-Mbengwi stretch of road by French Cameroun.

They revealed that for close to a month now, complaints have been made on the danger they may run into as a result of sparks on the 3-phase high tension cables.

The situation, according to some passengers who spoke to BaretaNews in Bamenda, from Mbengwi, has aggravated as there is now an incessant flame on the cables.

Many have interpreted the delay to redress the situation as a strategy by the colonial regime to engulf a huge population of the Northern Zone.

A man in his late sixties said: “I believe this fire on the highway is a deliberate act to destroy the lives and property of Southern Cameroonians; especially in the environs of the capital city of Bamenda.”

It is high time the incident is redressed as it might have indiscriminate and devastating consequences on everyone living in the zones exposed to the risk concerned.