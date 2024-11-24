Ambazonian Leaders Take Steps Toward Unity and Advocacy

November 23, 2024 – by Pavlov Vellenvevinyo

BaretaNews Correspondent

In a continued effort to strengthen unity and advance their cause, leaders and representatives of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) political organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively on issues critical to the liberation movement. Recent consultations underscore their resolve to speak with a unified voice and to keep Ambazonians updated on ongoing developments.

Boston Conference and the Endorsement of the Boston Principles

From October 31 to November 2, 2024, the Consultative Commission, representing the Ambazonian liberation movement, participated in the International Conference on Cameroon at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. This gathering led to the adoption of The Boston Principles, a 14-point framework aimed at guiding negotiations between the opposing sides in the conflict. These principles, endorsed by the Commission, were shared with Ambazonians worldwide during a virtual Town Hall meeting held on November 16, 2024.

Disassociation from PRAP and ICO

The Consultative Commission has publicly distanced itself from the actions and statements of the Peoples’ Rights Advocacy Platform (PRAP) and the International Communities Organization (ICO). The Commission criticized PRAP for activities deemed inconsistent with the liberation movement’s goals and condemned ICO’s misrepresentation of a Vatican visit as advocacy for the Ambazonian cause. The Commission emphasized that neither organization represents the interests of the movement.

Upcoming International Forum

To amplify global awareness and foster dialogue on the conflict in the Southern Cameroons, the Consultative Commission has announced plans to host an International Forum in spring 2025. The forum aims to consolidate efforts within Ambazonian diaspora communities, whose involvement is deemed crucial to advancing the movement’s objectives.

Humanitarian Efforts Intensify

Acknowledging a dire humanitarian crisis affecting refugees and imprisoned compatriots, the Consultative Commission has launched a campaign to provide essential food and medical supplies. The initiative calls for full support from the Ambazonian diaspora, prioritizing transparency and accountability in addressing the urgent needs of affected populations.

This collective action reflects a shared vision for a safer and prosperous future for Southern Cameroons, as leaders seek sustainable solutions to the ongoing crisis.

For further updates, follow BaretaNews and official communications from the Consultative Commission