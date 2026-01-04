Ambazonian Fighters Launch Deadly Ambush in Bafmeng, Claiming Two Lives Amid Ongoing Conflict

By James Agbor BaretaNews – January 4, 2026

In a brazen early-morning assault, Ambazonian separatist fighters ambushed Cameroonian security forces in Bafmeng, located in the North West Region’s Fungom subdivision, resulting in the deaths of two policemen. The attack, which occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m., highlights the persistent volatility in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions, where separatist groups continue to challenge government authority.

According to reports from local sources, the Ambazonian forces had positioned themselves overnight in various parts of the village to monitor and target Cameroonian army movements. The strike focused on a military checkpoint, where the separatists overwhelmed the guards in a swift operation. Eyewitness accounts and separatist-affiliated channels described the scene as intense, with the attackers succeeding in their objective before withdrawing.

A post from the Telegram channel N’ZUI MANTO detailed the incident: “Ambazonians ambushed this morning at 8:30am in Bafmeng in the North West Region. Ambazonians who were said to have spent the night in different parts of the village to target the positions and movements of the soldiers of the Cameroonian army launched an attack this morning at a checkpoint where the military teams were succeeding. Two policemen were shot dead in the attack! 1810 soldiers have been killed since the war began.”

The channel, known for disseminating updates from the Ambazonian perspective, claimed the cumulative toll on Cameroonian forces since the conflict’s onset in 2017 now stands at 1,810 soldiers killed—a figure often cited by separatist groups but disputed by official government reports, which tend to underreport casualties.

This latest clash aligns with a pattern of escalating confrontations in the region. Just days earlier, on January 1, Ambazonian fighters carried out a similar operation in Njinikom, eliminating two colonial policemen in an overnight ambush. The Anglophone Crisis, rooted in demands for greater autonomy or independence for the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands since erupting into full-scale violence.

The attack in Bafmeng was reportedly led by elements from Abuh Kom under the command of General BTK, a figure associated with previous operations in the area. Cameroonian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but military sources have previously acknowledged losses in similar ambushes, such as the one in Mbot where two soldiers were killed.

International observers, including Human Rights Watch, have documented ongoing abuses by both sides. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with predictions that separatist activities will persist through at least late 2026 and beyond, as evidenced by recent timelines and reports.

As the situation unfolds, calls for dialogue and international mediation grow louder, with groups like the Ambazonia Governing Council advocating for unity and contributions toward stabilization. BaretaNews will continue to provide updates on this developing story, urging all parties to prioritize peace amid the human cost of the protracted crisis.