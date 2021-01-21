Connect with us

Breaking News

Victoria Population Violate Colonial Ban on Bike Circulation
Advertisement

Breaking News

Continuous French Cameroun Military Exploitation Leaves Ambazonians In Limbo

Breaking News News

Colonial Transporter Ill-treats Ambazonia Detainees

Breaking News

Putin Russia Accuses West For Failed Decolonialization, Says Direct Negotiations Only Solution In Cameroons Conflict

Breaking News

Cameroun Government Must Enter Direct Negotiations With Separatists- German Ambassador to UN Security Council

Breaking News

As French Cameroun Atrocities Increase In Ambazonia, More Than Four Washington Lobbying Firms Dropped Cameroun As Clients

Breaking News

CHANTAL BIYA IS DEAD-CAMEROUN SOON IN A STATE OF TURMOIL

Breaking News

French Cameroun Soldiers Rape Woman in Bafut

Breaking News

French Colonial Military Fatalities in Mambu, Bafut: One beheaded, several Arrested

Breaking News

French Cameroun Soldiers invade Bafut

Breaking News

Victoria Population Violate Colonial Ban on Bike Circulation

Published

1 day ago

on

Victoria Population Violate Colonial Ban on Bike Circulation

By Mbah Godlove

A recent French Cameroun decision banning the circulation of bikes in Fako county has been disrespected by denizens of Victoria.

Earlier on Wednesday January 20, the colonial SDO of Fako county, in a press release intimated to that all bike riders should stop circulating.

He revealed that either the bikers respect Wednesday’s order or have their bikes compounded.

Locals in Victoria however, said no to the decision as Bikers continued to circulate in the city, describing the decision as very bad and implosive.

It remains unclear the reason for the ban but suspicions are high it was as a result of the ongoing CAF football competition in Victoria .

The ban on bikes in Fako comes one year five months after a similar move was taken in Buea.

Therefore, the recent so called order was due to affect Victoria, Mutengene and Tiko.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.