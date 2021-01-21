Victoria Population Violate Colonial Ban on Bike Circulation

By Mbah Godlove

A recent French Cameroun decision banning the circulation of bikes in Fako county has been disrespected by denizens of Victoria.

Earlier on Wednesday January 20, the colonial SDO of Fako county, in a press release intimated to that all bike riders should stop circulating.

He revealed that either the bikers respect Wednesday’s order or have their bikes compounded.

Locals in Victoria however, said no to the decision as Bikers continued to circulate in the city, describing the decision as very bad and implosive.

It remains unclear the reason for the ban but suspicions are high it was as a result of the ongoing CAF football competition in Victoria .

The ban on bikes in Fako comes one year five months after a similar move was taken in Buea.

Therefore, the recent so called order was due to affect Victoria, Mutengene and Tiko.