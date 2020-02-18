United Nations Calls For Meaningful Dialogue After Cameroun Army Massacre In Ngarbuh

Secretary-General Expresses Concern over Reported Killing of Civilians, including Children,
in Cameroon’s North-West Region
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is deeply concerned over reports about the killing of civilians, including children, in an attack on the village of Ngarbuh in the north-west Region of Cameroon on 14 February. He extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Cameroon to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
The Secretary-General calls on armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians and to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to work with all stakeholders towards a political solution to the crisis in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon through meaningful dialogue.
Sunshine
February 18, 2020 at 4:18 AM
biya, french camerooun despot, is a coward and vampire.
biya has been running away from the Swiss Talks since 2018 in the believe that Ambazonians will be frighten, subjugated and silenced after more than 20,000 have been neutralized. Like one man Ambazonians have told biya in his face that his bulu intervention rapid can go chop their BM. Let biya know today, and always that Southern Cameroon is not part of French Cameroun and will never be! The UN HAS TO FORCE french cameroun to the table to negotiate their separation from SOUTHERN CAMEROON. Southern Cameroon dose not need french cameroun to fend for themselves AFTER 500 VILLAGES HAVE BEEN BURNT, 2,000,000 EXILED, DISPLACED, MIMED AND IMPRISONED. biya can keep french cameroon and still satisfy his appetite for human blood instead of neutralizing innocent Ambazonians. Southern Cameroon is GONE and never to look back at biya’s french cameroun’s evil regime. The UN cannot rescind our INDEPENDENT STATUS OF 1961.