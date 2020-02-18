Southern Cameroons Activists Thank Roman Catholic Bishops, Request Them To Push More

PRESS RELEASE

VOTE OF THANKS TO THE COLLEGE OF BISHOPS WHO ADDRESSED AN OPEN LETTER TO PAUL BIYA

Your Lordships,

The Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Activists Front (SCAAF) notes with happiness your timely intervention in your letter Mr. Paul Biya. The content and raison d’être of the open letter addressed to Paul Biya, President of La Republique du Cameroun is much welcome.

SCAAF salutes your intervention understanding the position you all hold regarding the sanctity of life. Coming after the heels of the Ngar-buh Ntumbaw massacre, we note that your intervention will go a long way to cause the occupier leadership in Yaoundé and the international community to take urgent measures to end the ongoing genocide by colonial forces of La Republique du Cameroun being perpetrated on the people of the Former British Southern Cameroons now referred as Ambazonia

SCAAF continues to urge you to cause the Holy Father, His Holiness Pope Francis to use his high office and call for a quick intervention to have a negotiated end to the ongoing war/genocide declared on Southern Cameroons by Mr. Paul Biya of La Republique du Cameroun.

We continue to appeal to you, Your Lordships to continue to exert more pressure on the international community (the UN, AU, EU, Commonwealth, Francophonie etc) and world leaders to intervene urgently to end the extinction of a people from the surface of the earth. Do we want to watch a second Rwanda repeat itself before our very eyes? Where are we with the “NEVER AGAIN” slogan after the 1994 Rwanda Genocide?

Over 15000 Southern Cameroonians have been killed contrary to media reports putting them in the neighborhoods of 3000, close to 300 villages burnt, animals, crops & food reserves killed and destroyed, children deprived of schools for a fourth year running. Like Oliver Twist, SCAAF on behalf of 8 million Southern Cameroonians would most certainly ask for more-voices, condemnations, intervention; to curb the fast degrading humanitarian situation including severe food shortage & malnutrition not forgetting diseases (epidemics) within the refugee camps and crowded settlements of both refugees & IDPs.

SCAAF sincerely thank you all and we pray and ask God to continuously shield you as you watch over His flock.

Chairman:

Sikod Judson