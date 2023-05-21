Connect with us

Mbengwi Population Express Disdain For Being Forced To Match On Colonial Event
Published

1 week ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Barely 24 hours after Ambazonians massively boycotted May 20 Colonial Unity Day denizens of Mbengwi, Momo County still harbor bitter memories of the disbanded event.

Fear days to May 20, a new colonial Divisional Officer was sent to Mbengwi to ensure that the population participated in the colonial unity day activities.

In a bit to implement the order that was destined to fail, the colonial D.O., with assistance from the CPDM mayor went around arresting young people and sealing shops that were not open on the eve of the so-called unity day.

It remains unclear if all those arrested by the regime’s forces have regained their freedom. But BaretaNews understands the people have been boiling in anger.

Ambazonian Commanders in Mbengwi labelled the D.O’s action as unlawful, promising to visit him at the right moment.

They called on locals to stay calm while they deal with the regime’s officials accordingly.

