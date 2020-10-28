Connect with us

Politics

Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation
Advertisement

Politics

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Consternation In Obang Over Killing Of Two

Politics

The So-Called Swiss Initiative Never Died, It Never Existed-Barrister Tumasang

Politics

French Cameroun's Violation of Geneva Convention Crescendos as Human Right Crusaders Shed Tears

Politics

UNDP Promoting and Abetting Genocide in Southern Cameroons

Politics

LRC Exacerbates Living Conditions Of Southern Cameroonians; Suspends Salaries Of 'Civil Service' Personnel

Politics

Swiss Delegation Signs Decentralization Partnership Deals With Buea Mayor As Mayor Hails Return To Normalcy In Buea LGA

Politics

The Effectiveness Of Hydroxychloroquine: Prof Harvey, Yale School of Public Health Revelations

Politics

Buea Colonial Council Officials Poised To Erase All Traces of late Ekema Patrick

Politics

The War is Territorial, not Political-Wirba Joseph Mbiydzenyuy

Politics

Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation

Published

1 day ago

on

Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation

By Mbah Godlove

As Ambazonians continue to mourn the killing of 7 school Children in Kumba recently, the Biya government has been criticized for its negative reactions.

According to the Colonial minister of communication Rena Sadi, St Franciscan International Bilingual Academy, the school where the killings were carried out is not recognized even though the school has been operating last year.

The senior divisional officer of Meme accused authorities of the said school for not calling uniformed officers when the institution came under attack. These are people who claimed that the state has ensured security for effective school resumption but have failed to offer protection to victims of the recent school shooting in Kumba

Commenting on the above statements, conflict analysts blamed the colonial administration for failing to empathize with victims of the invasion.

While people are concerned about the fatalities recorded in the raid, la Republique du Cameroun is focusing on the legal status of St Franciscan International Bilingual Academy.

It is on this account that many an Ambazonian has continued to indict the unruly regime soldiers for the killings.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sunshine

    October 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM

    Biya is dead
    If he does not address French Cameroun by weekend on the death in Kumba, biya is dead. French Cameroun is gone and presided over by a corpse. They should be marching and asking biya to say something, if the dead man can.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.