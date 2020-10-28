Politics
Kumba Massacre: French Cameroun Reaction Spurs Condemnation
By Mbah Godlove
As Ambazonians continue to mourn the killing of 7 school Children in Kumba recently, the Biya government has been criticized for its negative reactions.
According to the Colonial minister of communication Rena Sadi, St Franciscan International Bilingual Academy, the school where the killings were carried out is not recognized even though the school has been operating last year.
The senior divisional officer of Meme accused authorities of the said school for not calling uniformed officers when the institution came under attack. These are people who claimed that the state has ensured security for effective school resumption but have failed to offer protection to victims of the recent school shooting in Kumba
Commenting on the above statements, conflict analysts blamed the colonial administration for failing to empathize with victims of the invasion.
While people are concerned about the fatalities recorded in the raid, la Republique du Cameroun is focusing on the legal status of St Franciscan International Bilingual Academy.
It is on this account that many an Ambazonian has continued to indict the unruly regime soldiers for the killings.
Sunshine
October 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM
Biya is dead
If he does not address French Cameroun by weekend on the death in Kumba, biya is dead. French Cameroun is gone and presided over by a corpse. They should be marching and asking biya to say something, if the dead man can.