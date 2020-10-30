Connect with us

News

Kumba Massacre: Prof. Maurice Kamto Calls For Mediation, Troop's Withdrawal From Ambazonia
Advertisement

News

Consternation in Kumba over Brutal Killings

News

Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid

News

Kumbo Dioceses decry Human right Abuses; Calls for Return of peace

News

French Cameroun Imposes Mayor on Mamfe

News

Ambazonia War of Independence: : Cho Ayaba Calls for Collective Action

News

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing

News

Bakassi Population Abandoned As Ambazonia War Of Independence Intensifies

News

Colonial Governor Endorses Monday Ghost- Town: Postpones tour to Schools

News

Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

News

Kumba Massacre: Prof. Maurice Kamto Calls For Mediation, Troop’s Withdrawal From Ambazonia

Published

8 hours ago

on

Maurice Kamto

Kumba Massacre: Prof. Maurice Kamto Calls For Mediation, Troop’s Withdrawal From Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove

French Camerounian opposition politician, Maurice Kamto has for the first time called on the International Community to broker a peace deal between Ambazonian leaders and the country’s colonial regime.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM’s President revealed in a media outing recently that mediation is one of the main factors that could put an end to the ongoing mayhem in Ambazonia.

Struck by the brutal killing of 8 school children in Kumba days ago, the lawyer cum politician entreated the Biya regime which he said has failed to move to the dialogue table for the mediation process to kickstart.

Prof. Maurice Kamto also outlined amongst other issues the withdrawal of troops and the release of detained Ambazonian leaders as a sine qua non to put to rest the four-year-long war.

The statement from Professor Kamto coincided with the controversial visit of three colonial ministers lead by Paul Atanga Nji of Interior, to Kumba, where the school children were trigger-happy gunned down.

A woman of God lampooned atrocities of the colonial regime in Ambazonia after Minister Paul Atanga Nji took to the rostrum to crown President Paul Biya as a God-ordained leader.

It is left to be seen if Prof. Maurice Kamto’s call for mediation would be treated with seriousness given that it is not the first time such pronouncements are made. On February 14 this year, colonial troops massacred about 30 women and children in Ngarbuh, Ndonga Mantung County, Northern Zone, but repeated calls for a mediated dialogue seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.