Connect with us

Opinions

Joseph Dion Ngute Response: Mundemba On Fire As Ambazonia Forces Speak With Action
Advertisement

Opinions

Cameroun Colonial Military Forces On Rampage After Mautu Bitter Mission.

Opinions

Ambazonians Before We Kill The Newborn Baby- Activist and Former Kondengui Prisoner Fabiano Deco

Opinions

AMBAZONIAN VICTORY IN CANADA ANALYSIS POINT BY POINT-Prof Patrice Nganang

Opinions

ADF/AGOVC has lost its Liberation Mantra: Ransom Taking Has Taken The Orgnanisation Hostage

Opinions

Opinion: How October 1 brings back to the forefront of public consciousness disputed symbols of statehood in Cameroon

Opinions

Ambazonian-Americans’ political calculus 2022-2024

Opinions

EX-SEPARATIST ACTIVIST SAYS CAMEROUN MUST BURY IGNORANCE AND NEGOTIATE WITH SEPARATISTS

Opinions

How Displaying The Corpse Of Field Marshal Only Makes The Colonial Regime Stupid

Opinions

4 Years After Incarceration Of Sisiku AyukTabe Julius And Co: A Call For Paradigm Shift

Opinions

Joseph Dion Ngute Response: Mundemba On Fire As Ambazonia Forces Speak With Action

Published

1 day ago

on

Mundemba On Fire As Ambazonia Forces Speak With Action.

By Mbah Godlove.

To believe that colonial gendarme elements would sit in a war-torn zone like Mundemba, Southern part of Ambazonia, and be playing cards sounds strange, but this is what has now left the area on fire.

During a recent security routine check-in Mundemba, August 16th, 2023, Ambazonia fighters came across three colonial soldiers who were busy enjoying themselves in a game of cards, as if to say the war had been won.

Immediately, the fighters open fire on them, killing all three on the spot.

As soon as news of the killing circulated across Mundemba, dozens of regime forces were deployed to salvage the situation.

Sources in the locality revealed that the population has remained indoors for fear of being caught in the crossfire.

The incident comes less than a week after the colonial prime minister, Joseph Ngute said all was being done to eliminate the fighters who had not dropped their arms.

Mundemba remains tense and the population does not know when there will be calm, so they resume their daily activities.

It is hoped that the deaths of the three serve as a wake-up call to the colonial government that Ambazonia is at war for its independence and means nothing but severe business

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping