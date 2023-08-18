Joseph Dion Ngute Response: Mundemba On Fire As Ambazonia Forces Speak With Action

Mundemba On Fire As Ambazonia Forces Speak With Action.

By Mbah Godlove.

To believe that colonial gendarme elements would sit in a war-torn zone like Mundemba, Southern part of Ambazonia, and be playing cards sounds strange, but this is what has now left the area on fire.

During a recent security routine check-in Mundemba, August 16th, 2023, Ambazonia fighters came across three colonial soldiers who were busy enjoying themselves in a game of cards, as if to say the war had been won.

Immediately, the fighters open fire on them, killing all three on the spot.

As soon as news of the killing circulated across Mundemba, dozens of regime forces were deployed to salvage the situation.

Sources in the locality revealed that the population has remained indoors for fear of being caught in the crossfire.

The incident comes less than a week after the colonial prime minister, Joseph Ngute said all was being done to eliminate the fighters who had not dropped their arms.

Mundemba remains tense and the population does not know when there will be calm, so they resume their daily activities.

It is hoped that the deaths of the three serve as a wake-up call to the colonial government that Ambazonia is at war for its independence and means nothing but severe business