French Cameroun Neglect of Incarcerated Ambazonia Leaders:

Barrister Shufai in Hospital

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians detained in French Cameroun have been in perpetual fear since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The inmates at Kondegui central Prison have been completely abandoned by the colonial regime, at the mercy of the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic.

This is the case with ten Ambazonia leaders handed a life jail sentence months ago.

One of the imprisoned leaders, Barrister Shufai Blaise was conveyed to a military health facility in Yaounde, capital of La Republique du Cameroun on Saturday May 16.

Before Saturday’s incident, the incarcerated Ambazonians intimated that they were forced to take drugs without diagnosis.

Days back, the prisoners in a protest, condemned what they called inhumane treatment from the Biya led administration.

Over 5000 Southern Cameroonians are being held in detention camps across French Cameroun.

As the Coronavirus spread rapidly, Mark Bareta and other leaders had called for the release of Ambazonian political prisoners.

Weeks ago, civil society activists revealed that some infected Covid-19 cases had been recorded at the Kondengui central prison.

It is not clear the sickness Barrister Shufai Blaise is suffering from, but speculations are high his situation is critical.