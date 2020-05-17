BaretaNews

Politics

French Cameroun Neglect of Incarcerated Ambazonia Leaders: Barrister Shufai in Hospital

Posted on

French Cameroun Neglect of Incarcerated Ambazonia Leaders:
Barrister Shufai in Hospital

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians detained in French Cameroun have been in perpetual fear since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The inmates at Kondegui central Prison have been completely abandoned by the colonial regime, at the mercy of the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic.

This is the case with ten Ambazonia leaders handed a life jail sentence months ago.

One of the imprisoned leaders, Barrister Shufai Blaise was conveyed to a military health facility in Yaounde, capital of La Republique du Cameroun on Saturday May 16.

Before Saturday’s incident, the incarcerated Ambazonians intimated that they were forced to take drugs without diagnosis.

Days back, the prisoners in a protest, condemned what they called inhumane treatment from the Biya led administration.
Over 5000 Southern Cameroonians are being held in detention camps across French Cameroun.

As the Coronavirus spread rapidly, Mark Bareta and other leaders had called for the release of Ambazonian political prisoners.

Weeks ago, civil society activists revealed that some infected Covid-19 cases had been recorded at the Kondengui central prison.

It is not clear the sickness Barrister Shufai Blaise is suffering from, but speculations are high his situation is critical.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

POPULAR

To Top

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.