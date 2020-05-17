Justice Ayah Paul Responds To UK Minister For Africa, James Duddrige

May 16, 2020

LEAVING THE SUBSTANCE

A certain Mr. James Duddridge MP, said to be the British Minister for Africa, has stated in a letter that

“the UK Government recognizes the outcome of the 1961 plebiscite, organized by the United Nations, in which what are now the modern Anglophone regions voted to join La Republique du Cameroun. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1608(IV) endorsed the result of the plebiscite and the UK Government respects the territorial integrity of Cameroon.”

With due respect, this sounds almost like some nursery school rhymes. Mr. Minister may wish to know that every pupil in infant classes among us knows that there was such plebiscite and such results. Every such infant knows about Resolution 1608(IV) of April 21, 1961. BUT all that is peripheral to the ISSUE OF THE DAY!!!

Reciting those clichés smacks of some cunning claptrap and of unfortunate ruse! The British were once famous worldwide for their high sense of justice and fairness – EQUITY! That explains, in part, the global growth of the Common Law! But there appears to have been a marked departure from those values of recent and in our times.

The CRUX of the matter is whether the terms of JOINING as prescribed by the (IN)FAMOUS Resolution 1608(IV) were complied with!!! Mr. Minister may wish to refresh his memory that the Resolution required that the United Kingdom, La Republique du Cameroun and the Government of Southern Cameroons should meet and state the AGREED POLICIES of JOINING!!!

Granted that there ever was any such meeting, the issue of GREAT MOMENT and IMPORT – the ISSUE OR THE DAY – is the EXISTENCE of an INSTRUMENT that evidenced the AGREED POLICIES of JOINING. We know and we are confident that Mr. Minister knows, (it would be discourteous of us to add OR, AT LEAST, IS PRESUMED TO KNOW), that there NEVER EVER has been any PAROL (oral) international agreement! The instrument that evidenced the agreed policies is the FOUNDATION – the condition sine qua non – that props up anything called TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY!!!

GLOSSING over this MOMENTOUS QUESTION is LEAVING THE SUBSTANCE and CHASING THE SHADOW!

GLOSSING over this ALL-IMPORTANT ISSUE is LOPPING THE BRANCHES instead of FELLING THE TREE!

VERY LIKE ENDORSING OR EVEN ENCOURAGING THE CURRENT GENOCIDE!!!

INCONSISTENT WITH EQUITY AND GOOD CONSCIENCE

INCONSISTENT WITH THE COMMON LAW CORE VALUES