A devastating attack in Akwaya, Manyu County, has left several soldiers of the Cameroonian regime dead, with others severely injured or missing, after a confrontation with suspected Ambazonian fighters. The assault occurred at a military control post on January 3, 2025, resulting in significant casualties and the seizure of weapons by the attackers.
 
The incident took place in the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the region, with sources indicating that the attackers, possibly including Fulani individuals, made off with a substantial cache of weapons before setting the post ablaze. The area, known for its poor road connectivity, sees locals often crossing into Nigeria for trade, further complicating local dynamics.

 

This violent episode follows closely after the death of Justice Paul Ayah Abine, a noted local figure from Akwaya who was known for his advocacy against perceived injustices by the Cameroonian government towards the Ambazonian cause. His passing has only heightened the sense of unrest in the area.

 

Following the attack, there’s palpable fear among the local populace, unsure of the repercussions they might face from the government’s response. The community is bracing for potential retaliatory actions by regime forces against civilians, a common aftermath of such conflicts in the region.

 

The incident underscores the deep-seated issues in Cameroon, particularly in the Anglophone regions, where the quest for autonomy or recognition of Ambazonian identity continues to fuel violent confrontations. This latest attack adds to the cycle of violence that has plagued the area for years, reflecting the ongoing struggle for identity and governance in Cameroon’s complex socio-political landscape.
