Colonial Soldier Killing Another in Ambazonia: Beginning of the End for Occupational Regime

By Mbah Godlove

In a shocking turn of events, a French Cameroun soldier reportedly turned his weapon on his colleague in Ambazonia earlier this week, sparking widespread discussion across social media. Many see this incident as a significant marker in the ongoing freedom struggle in Ambazonia, a sign that the tide may be turning in favour of the separatists.

The shooting occurred on Friday, December 13, in Wum, the chief town of Menchum County, in broad daylight. Witnesses describe a seemingly agitated soldier who opened fire on his comrade, killing him instantly. While the exact reasons for the altercation remain unclear, local sources speculate that a heated argument about the conflict in Ambazonia may have escalated into violence, leading one soldier to take the extreme step of turning his gun on his colleague.

In the wake of the shooting, the colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Menchum County ordered the arrest of the soldier who survived, while the body of the deceased soldier was transported to the morgue for burial preparations. The incident has caused fear among other soldiers deployed in Menchum, many of whom are now wondering whether their own safety is at risk, as internal tensions rise and the question of loyalty looms large.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred during the ongoing liberation war. A few years ago, an Ambazonian soldier, who was working with the colonial regime, killed a fellow soldier from French Cameroun after being ordered to execute an innocent civilian. The act of defiance was driven by the former soldier’s refusal to comply with the order, turning his weapon on his superior instead. While it is unclear if the Wum incident shares any similarities, the outcome appears to have instilled fear and uncertainty among the colonial forces in Menchum County.

The significance of these occurrences cannot be overstated. They highlight the growing fractures within the ranks of the occupying forces, indicating that morale among the soldiers may be slipping. For many, the killing is seen as a symbol of the internal divisions and rising dissent within the ranks of the colonial forces, marking a turning point in the long-running struggle for Ambazonian independence.

With tensions running high, and the internal strife becoming more apparent, many Ambazonians see these incidents as signs of the beginning of the end for the occupational regime. The soldiers, once viewed as an unshakable force, are now facing the reality of a war that may soon turn on its own occupiers.

As the conflict continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how such incidents will impact the broader war for liberation and whether they will contribute to a larger shift in the balance of power in Ambazonia’s favor. For now, the people of Menchum and the wider Ambazonian community watch closely, hopeful that this might indeed be a step closer to their long-sought independence.