Ambazonian Sell-Out Colonial Senator Finally Accepts Bitter Reality Seven Years After Refusing to Support Honourable Joseph Wirbah

By Mbah Godlove

It has been seven years since Honourable Joseph Wirbah, a courageous Ambazonian, took a stand against the systematic marginalization of Southern Cameroonians by French Cameroun. He boldly decried the neglect of the nascent conflict, a war that was just beginning but already threatening to spill over into a wider struggle for independence. Despite his valiant efforts, even his fellow Ambazonian members of parliament refused to support his campaign. In the face of overwhelming opposition, Wirbah made the difficult decision to withdraw from the colonial National Assembly, becoming one of the early voices advocating for the independence of Ambazonia.

Now, seven years later, one of those who once stood firmly in support of the colonial regime has come to terms with the harsh realities that Wirbah had warned about. Charles Mbela Moki, a former Mayor of Buea and a staunch supporter of the ruling CPDM party, recently made a public confession in the colonial Senate in Yaoundé, where he finally echoed sentiments once voiced by Wirbah. In an emotionally charged speech, Mbela Moki condemned the lack of development in the southern zone of the country, highlighting the dilapidated state of the roads as a glaring example of the government’s failure to deliver on its promises. He accused the regime of lying about infrastructure projects, specifically calling out the colonial regime’s Public Works Minister for falsely claiming the completion of a major road linking Ekondo Titi to the main city of the southern zone.

For the first time since the conflict began, Mbela Moki openly acknowledged that the Southern Cameroonian people had every reason to support the independence struggle. His frustration was palpable as he described the ongoing marginalization faced by the people of Ambazonia, which he now believes is undeniable. In a tearful plea, Moki alluded to the fact that the colonial regime’s promises had been broken, and it was clear to him that Ambazonia’s aspirations for independence were no longer justifiable as a distant hope but a pressing reality.

What makes Mbela Moki’s words even more poignant is the stark contrast to his previous position as a staunch supporter of the colonial regime. His emotional outburst was a rare moment of clarity, finally aligning with the arguments made by Wirbah years ago. In a video that has since circulated widely on social media, Moki was seen defiantly speaking out, despite attempts from the colonial President of the Senate to silence him—just as Wirbah had been silenced seven years ago. But this time, Moki found the strength to continue, pouring out his frustration and acknowledging the injustice his people had endured under the colonial regime.

Mbela Moki’s change of heart comes after years of unyielding oppression. In 2017, Honourable Joseph Wirbah had prophetically warned that no matter how powerful the colonial forces became, they would never stop the movement for Ambazonia’s independence. He made it clear that even the entire French army could not prevent the people of Ambazonia from claiming their rightful freedom. Unfortunately, at the time, Moki, like many others, had dismissed Wirbah’s words as radical. Today, Moki appears to have come full circle, acknowledging the bitter truth that the independence movement in Ambazonia cannot be quelled by empty promises or military might.

The unfolding events are a reminder of the struggle that has shaped Ambazonia’s fight for freedom. It is a struggle not just against the occupying forces but also against those who once chose to align themselves with the very regime that has continued to oppress their people. Mbela Moki’s recent confession may be seen by many as too little, too late. However, it highlights a broader shift in the political landscape, where former supporters of the colonial regime are beginning to see the light. Whether this newfound awareness will lead to meaningful change or remain a symbol of regret remains to be seen. For now, however, the people of Ambazonia continue their fight, fueled by the words and actions of leaders like Honourable Joseph Wirbah, who saw the truth long before others did.