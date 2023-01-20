Canada Accepts Facilitator Role Between Ambazonia and Cameroun Conflict

This is breaking news. Canada in a statement has accepted to facilitate the ongoing conflict between Amabzonia and Cameroun

See statement here

Mark Bareta, Ambazonia leading activist in welcome tweet indicated he welcome the development but wait to see official statements from team Ambazonia represented in the initial talks before further making any statements

BaretaNews must mention that Ayaba Cho leader of one of the groups named as parties to the agreement has tweeted asking the foreign Minister of Canada to withdraw the statement because it failed to mention one key aspect of the public statement. Further details on this later

Mbah Godlove

BaretaNews Desk Analyst