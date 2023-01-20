Connect with us

Canada Accepts Facilitator Role Between Ambazonia and Cameroun Conflict
Outrage In Bafut After Latest French Cameroun Barbarism

Ground Zero: Colonial Army General Bouba Receives First Ambazonia Baptism Of Fire

3 kidnapped, Vehicles Razed In Ndop Attack

Colonial Military Gun Down 3 Ordinary Citizens In Bamenda

Cameroun Military Burnt Civilians Alive In Mbengwi Road Bamenda

Ekondo Titi School Attack Leaves Thousands in Tears

Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

Canada Accepts Facilitator Role Between Ambazonia and Cameroun Conflict

6 days ago

This is breaking news. Canada in a statement has accepted to facilitate the ongoing conflict between Amabzonia and Cameroun

Mark Bareta, Ambazonia leading activist in welcome tweet indicated he welcome the development but wait to see official statements from team Ambazonia represented in the initial talks before further making any statements

BaretaNews must mention that Ayaba Cho leader of one of the groups named as parties to the agreement has tweeted asking the foreign Minister of Canada to withdraw the statement because it failed to mention one key aspect of the public statement. Further details on this later

Mbah Godlove

BaretaNews Desk Analyst

