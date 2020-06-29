Buea Population Expresses Disdain Over Colonial Reconstruction Team Arrival With Lockdown

By Mbah Godlove

Denizens of Buea, capital of Ambazonia have expressed disdain over a disbanded reconstruction committee visit to the Southern Zone.

Business premises have remained shutdown on Monday June 29 as the Paul Tasong-led commission met with a few handclappers

at the Mountain Hotel.

For about six hours, the alien committee, just like in the Capital of the Northern Zone intimated that they will go on with the two-year plan to rebuild Ambazonia despite the deteriorating war.

“Living together only has meaning when the human being has a sense of belonging, so the reconstruction plan is aimed at giving youth the dignity they deserve,” Paul Tasong categorically stated.

The said committee, BaretaNews has learnt, will be in Buea for days, hoping to lay the groundwork for the massacre of more innocent Ambazonian souls.