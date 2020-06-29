News
Buea Population Expresses Disdain Over Colonial Reconstruction Team Arrival With Lockdown
By Mbah Godlove
Denizens of Buea, capital of Ambazonia have expressed disdain over a disbanded reconstruction committee visit to the Southern Zone.
Business premises have remained shutdown on Monday June 29 as the Paul Tasong-led commission met with a few handclappers
at the Mountain Hotel.
For about six hours, the alien committee, just like in the Capital of the Northern Zone intimated that they will go on with the two-year plan to rebuild Ambazonia despite the deteriorating war.
“Living together only has meaning when the human being has a sense of belonging, so the reconstruction plan is aimed at giving youth the dignity they deserve,” Paul Tasong categorically stated.
The said committee, BaretaNews has learnt, will be in Buea for days, hoping to lay the groundwork for the massacre of more innocent Ambazonian souls.
Dr Christopher Atang
June 30, 2020 at 1:49 AM
Tasong’s reconstruction committee is doomed to fail because it does not have clear-cut and measurable objectives. Additionally, the what, how, when, financed by whom,and many other questions remain unanswered.
Ambazonians have now understood the tricks, and will not fall for this scam initiated by French Cameroun authorities.
Ambazonia must be free!!!
Sunshine
June 30, 2020 at 3:11 AM
Indeed Dr. Atang.
biya and his troops came into Ambazonia to kill, mime, burn over 22,000 innocent Ambazonians in their homes. biya in his madness and disgust burned homes and villages of innocent Abazonians forcing them to hide and die in forests or die in exile. Now biya wants to use tasong, his acquired slave, to hurriedly placade the international Community to hide the genocide and destruction in Ambazonia. biya and tasong are doing the walk of shame in Ambazonia to cover up their atrocities! Tasong should first uncover the graves and bring out the children biya and the Bir neutralized. We want our children and loved ones biya and his BIR murdered – 22000 of them. No reconstruction in Ambazonia with stolen money without our Children and loved ones.