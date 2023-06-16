Another Great Mind Dies In Anbazonia.

By Mbah Godlove.

This week, Abazonia is not only mourning the death of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, but as well another great mind.

On Friday, June 16, the death of veteran Journalist, Gideon Takah was announced.

According to local media reports, the seasoned pressman died in hospital in his Bamenda hometown after a brief illness.

The media guru as he was fondly called imparted lives as a practicing Journalist, Journalism Trainer and Radio Station manager at Hot Coco, an office he occupied for several years before taking off time to rest.

Many have described the late journalist cum trainer as a man who was master of his craft and a passionate leader who groom many a young person in the lofty but daring profession.

Pa Takah as most of his ex-students call him, died at the age of 87, leaving behind a wife and children to mourn him.

Pa Takah might have passed on but his legacy lives on in the talent he had nurtured before his demise.