Another Bad Day For Soldiers As Dozens Perish in kumbo

Published

6 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Despite the deployment of thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in Ambazonia to subdue restoration forces, French Cameroun has recorded another bad day as dozens of others go down in kumbo.

Earlier this Saturday, September 25 a heavily armed colonial military convoy was ambushed by the great warriors of Bui in kumbo, BN has learned.

During the ambush which occurred hours ago, restoration forces succeeded to neutralize over 10 colonial soldiers according to a BN source on the ground.

Many of them, our source added, were left seriously injured in the attack which saw restoration fighters use locally fabricated explosives.

Saturday’s defeat suffered by French Cameroun comes barely a week after a similar attack left 15 of its soldiers dead.

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

